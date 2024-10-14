Webster Bank N. A. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $600.44 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.70 and its 200-day moving average is $552.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

