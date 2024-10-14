Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 107.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in American Electric Power by 39.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4,215.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

