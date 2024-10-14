Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.69.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $268.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

