Webster Bank N. A. Has $192,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

YUM stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,413. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

