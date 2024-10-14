Webster Bank N. A. Buys 525 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $121.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

