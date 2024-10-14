Walken Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Walken has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $763,362.20 worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,553,023 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken (WLKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Walken has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 960,553,028.2670667 in circulation. The last known price of Walken is 0.00107749 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $773,598.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

