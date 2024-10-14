Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.28. 7,255,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,396,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

