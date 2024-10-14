Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

UMMA remained flat at $25.72 on Monday. 46,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

