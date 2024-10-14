Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $2.75 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004170 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $77.30 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,886,334.28314126 in circulation."

