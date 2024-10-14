Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Up 31.9% in September

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 207,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Volcon news, major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc purchased 74,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,363.46. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 270,528 shares of company stock worth $461,110 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of VLCN stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. Volcon has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $10,890.00.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

