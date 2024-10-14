VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMOT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 346,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000.

SMOT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

