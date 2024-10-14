VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.61 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

