VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $326.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

