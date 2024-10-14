VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Magnificent Seven ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Magnificent Seven ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the second quarter worth about $514,000. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnificent Seven ETF alerts:

Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The Magnificent Seven ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $774.56 million, a P/E ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Magnificent Seven ETF Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.