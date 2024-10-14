VitalStone Financial LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 43,183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,153,000 after buying an additional 3,029,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after buying an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after buying an additional 553,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of TXG opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

