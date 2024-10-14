VitalStone Financial LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after buying an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $96.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

