VitalStone Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.47% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 931,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 959,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 353.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares during the period.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

XMPT opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.