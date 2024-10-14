VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

