Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHP opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.