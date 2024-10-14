Viking Fund Management LLC Has $27.96 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,590 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 4.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 657.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,223.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 919.6% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 26,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 968.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

