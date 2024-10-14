Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Up 39.3% in September

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIASP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.7588 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.