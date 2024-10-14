Venom One Day Trading Volume Tops $522,990.31 (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Venom has a total market cap of $148.25 million and $522,990.31 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,242,188,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, "Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation."

