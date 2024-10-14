Velas Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $31.09 million and $346,290.52 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00046039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Velas has a current supply of 2,641,298,356.3198833. The last known price of Velas is 0.01212687 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $347,250.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.