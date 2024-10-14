Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vasta Platform Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.12.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
