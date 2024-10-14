Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.53 and last traded at $176.26, with a volume of 147055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

