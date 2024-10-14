Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $286.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.91. The company has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

