Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 13.2% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $158,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

