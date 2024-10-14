Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 111,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

