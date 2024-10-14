Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,530. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

