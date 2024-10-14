Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.42 and last traded at $116.35, with a volume of 6024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 60,232 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

