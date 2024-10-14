Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $351.59 and last traded at $351.59, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

