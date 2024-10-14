Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.01 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

