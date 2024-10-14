Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after buying an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,721. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $168.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.