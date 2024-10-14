Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $267.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

