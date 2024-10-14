Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $266.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

