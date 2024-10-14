Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $608.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,369. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

