Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.27. The company had a trading volume of 303,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

