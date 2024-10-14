Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

