Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after buying an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,145. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

