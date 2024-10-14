Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.03. 1,801,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.