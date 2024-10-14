VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11,390.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 4.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $96.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

