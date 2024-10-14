VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 396.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 196,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 189,947 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,139 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

