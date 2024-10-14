Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Lowered by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.19. 7,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,223. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.