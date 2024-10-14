Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRRR. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 187,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,669,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,666,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BRRR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 444,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,256. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

