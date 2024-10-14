Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO opened at $142.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.70. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

