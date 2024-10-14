Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $29,534.65 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,348,676 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

