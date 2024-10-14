Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Usio stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Usio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Usio stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 13,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.71. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

