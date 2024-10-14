United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.16. 1,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

