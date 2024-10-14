United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 38125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 452.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.