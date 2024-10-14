Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $7.63

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.63 or 0.00012221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $249.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00102982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000076 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.01257979 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1104 active market(s) with $220,635,259.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.